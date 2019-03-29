|
JoAnn Keegan
Shrewsbury - JoAnn Keegan, 60, passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, March 27th, 2019. JoAnn joins her sister Jane Keegan-Johnson, who passed away on August 17th, 2017.
JoAnn was born in Worcester on November 15th, 1958, the youngest of three children of Russell and Leona (Gaidanowicz) Keegan. She was raised, educated, and made her lifelong home in Shrewsbury.
JoAnn is survived by her devoted son, Marshall C. Erickson, and his fiancé, Caitlin Fitzpatrick, of Marlborough; her brother John Keegan of Shrewsbury and his wife, Lynne; two nieces, Maria Grimshaw and Breana Keegan; her nephew, Kristopher Johnson; her ex-husband Roger Erickson; extended family members; and a host of friends who knew and loved her.
In JoAnn's life, her son always came first. She was the backbone of her family and remained committed to her family throughout her life. Her unwavering catholic faith, exemplified by membership in St. Anne's Church, kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Her passing leaves a hole in our hearts, but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with family and friends, volunteering with St. Anne's Human services, and broadening her culinary horizons.
Friends and relatives are invited to say farewell to JoAnn during calling hours on Sunday, March 31st from 3 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. The funeral will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, April 1st at St. Anne's, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Mt View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances in JoAnn's name can be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019