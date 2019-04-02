|
JoAnn (Goad) Quinn, 70
Clinton - JoAnn L. (Goad) Quinn, 70, died Thursday, March 28, 2019 in the Community Hospice House, Merrimack, NH, after an illness.
She leaves two children: Don A. Cooper, Jr., of Nashua, NH, with whom she lived, and Doreen A. Bashaw, of Clinton; a sister, Brenda Hastings, of Leominster; a brother, Edgar Goad, of Springfield; five grandchildren: Eric, Sabrina, Maranda, Karen and Lily; two great-grandchildren, Adam and Cole; nieces and nephews. One brother, Fredrick Goad, predeceased her.
JoAnn was born in Whitefield, NH, and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Lynwood E. and Violet M. (Whiting) Goad, and attended local schools.
For several years, she worked as a Bus Monitor for First Student, Nashua, NH, prior to retirement.
She enjoyed sewing, crochet, crossword puzzles, and playing Keno.
JoAnn's relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019