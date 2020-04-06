|
|
JoAnna Maynard, 81
Spencer - JoAnna Maynard, 81, of Maple Street, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge.
Due to the gathering restrictions in Massachusetts, a Mass at St. Roch's Church and burial at St. Roch's Cemetery will both be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020