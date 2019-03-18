|
Joanna A. (Tsagarelis) Tsandikos, 84
HOLDEN - Joanna A. (Tsagarelis) Tsandikos, 84, of Holden and West Harwich, passed away Sunday, March 17th surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, the Very Reverend Fr. Solon Tsandikos; her son George S. Tsandikos of New York City; two daughters, Kathryn A. Tsandikos and her husband, Harry Kokkinis of Worcester and Dr. Stephanie D. Tsandikos of Hudson, NY and her two grandchildren, Alexis Kelleher and her partner, Nathan Rossi and Solon Kelleher all of Worcester; as well as her dear friend, Dominica Lizzi; and her devoted aides.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of George and Catherine (Angelopoulos) Tsagarelis, owners of George's Coney Island on Southbridge Street, now currently operated by Joanna's daughter, Kathryn. In 1955, she and her husband moved to Athens, residing there until 1958 when they returned to Massachusetts to serve the Orthodox Communities in Worcester, Fitchburg and Clinton. Joanna was a longtime member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and a 50 year member of its choir, and the Ladies Philoptochos Society.
Her funeral is Thursday, March 21st with a service at 11:00 a.m., officiated by his Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Entombment in the family mausoleum at Hope Cemetery will follow. Calling hours are Wednesday, March 20th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the St. Nicholas Shrine, c/o the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, 8 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10021.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019