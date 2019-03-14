|
Joanne E. Boisvert, 69
Southbridge...Joanne E. Boisvert, 69, died Thursday, March 14th, at home surrounded by her family. She leaves her wife Jeanette Gray whom she married on April 29, 2010. She is also survived by her 2 brothers Ronald Boisvert of Southbridge, and Roger Boisvert of Woodstock, 3 nephews Chris Boisvert and his fiancée Kasia of Quinebaug, CT, Craig Boisvert and his wife Jennifer and Derek Boisvert and his wife Katie all of Sturbridge, and 5 grandnieces and nephews. She also leaves "her boys" Ryan and Richard Dube of Florida, and "her girls" Trisha, Tara, and Tamara Murphy all of Massachusetts.
Joanne was born in Southbridge, daughter of Rosario and Marie Rose (Lafleche) Boisvert, and has lived here all her life. She graduated from the former Marianhill C.C. High School, Class of 1967. She retired from TJX Corp. working in the IT Department. She enjoyed fishing, but most of all she attended as many Red Sox games as possible.
Calling hour will be held on Saturday, March 16th, at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 from 10-11AM, with a Prayer Word Service at 11AM with Rev. Juan Herrera. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105-1905.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019