Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Joanne Creamer


1948 - 2020
Joanne Creamer Obituary
Joanne (Mastrorio) Creamer

Holden - Joanne (Mastrorio) Creamer, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 after a long illness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joanne's family on Thursday, March 19th from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
