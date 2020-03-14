|
Joanne (Mastrorio) Creamer
Holden - Joanne (Mastrorio) Creamer, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 after a long illness. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joanne's family on Thursday, March 19th from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020