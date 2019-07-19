|
Joanne Deprey, 95
SHREWSBURY - Joanne (St. Louis) Deprey, 95, of Shrewsbury and formerly of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away peacefully with her family at her side. She was the wife of Edgar A. Deprey with whom she shares 73 wonderful years in marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Sandra M. Ballard of Westborough, Linda Fitzsimmons and her husband Robert, Sr. of Holden; grandchildren, Rebecca, Christina, Michelle, Robert Fitzsimmons, Jr.; great grandchildren, Kyle, Paul, Kaitlyn, Nickolas, Karissa; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Paul St. Louis, Lorraine Loranger, Blanche Chasse, and Pauline Garon, and son-in-law James L. Ballard.
Born in Biddeford, Maine, the daughter of the late John and Alma (Huot) St. Louis. In 1964 Joanne and Edgar decided to relocate their family from Old Orchard Beach, Maine to Shrewsbury. In 1962, Edgar and Joanne ventured into the opening of the first Midas Muffler Shops in South Portland, Maine and in 1964 Shops in Shrewsbury, Worcester and Auburn, East Hartford and New Britain.
A member of Saint Mary's Church, Joanne was a very active member of the Shrewsbury Women's Club, and volunteered at Hahnemann Hospital in Worcester, and was a member of Pine Lakes Country Club in Palm Coast, Florida. Joanne and Edgar were dedicated contributors to Assumption College in Worcester. In her free time, she found much pleasure in cooking and looked forward to sharing her meals and pastries with her family.
Joanne's family would like to thank all the staff of Worcester Home Health Care, especially Ana and Rosanna, and all the staff at Beacon Hospice, especially Mike and Matt for all their concern and care.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Saint Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Capital Campaign c/o Saint Mary's Church, 20 Summer Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. To leave a note of condolence or view her book of memories please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 19 to July 20, 2019