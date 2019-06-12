|
|
Joanne Fenuccio, 79
Worcester - Joanne J. (Jacobson) Fenuccio, 79, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Monday, June 10th, 2019, after a valiant 3-year battle with cancer.
Joanne was born and raised in Worcester, one of three daughters of the late Ralph and Jennie (Humphrey) Jacobson. She graduated from Commerce high school class of 1957. In September of 1959, Joanne married the "Love of her Life" Carlo Fenuccio and together they spent the next 60 years devoted to each other, their two sons and three grandsons. Joanne worked as a computer operator for the City of Worcester over 20 years; she began with the Water Department on East Worcester Street, before moving to the School Department at Worcester East Middle before retiring.
Joanne is survived by her love Carlo; her two sons, Mark A. Fenuccio of Worcester and David F Fenuccio of Keene, NH; two sisters, Judy LaFlamme in Florida, Elsa Oliveri and her husband Tom of Worcester; three grandsons she adored, Anthony M. Fenuccio of Florida, Nicholas M and Joseph D. Fenuccio of Keene: many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Joanne was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church. She was an avid Red Sox Fan and enjoyed crossword puzzles. In Joanne's life, her husband, sons and grandsons always came first in her life no matter what. She was the backbone of her family and remained devoted to them until her passing. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important and she had room in her heart for everyone she met. Joanne was very generous with her love, time and resources, and helped anyone she could. Her unwavering faith kept her grounded and helped her through life's challenges. Joanne's passing leaves a hole in our hearts but her loving and caring soul will not be forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Sunday, June 16th from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be celebrated Monday, June 17th from the funeral home with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd. where her Mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 12 to June 16, 2019