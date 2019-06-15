|
|
Joanne A. Gaspie, 85
AUBURN - Joanne A. (Danielson) Gaspie, of Auburn, died peacefully on the morning of Thursday June 13, 2019, surrounded by her devoted family. She was 85 years old.
Born and raised in Auburn, Joanne was the daughter of Ragnar S. and Mary J. (McCurry) Danielson. After graduating from Auburn High School, she attended Worcester School of Business. She and her late husband and best friend, Charles E. Gaspie, married in 1958. They spent 49 faithful years of marriage together before his unexpected passing in 2007.
For 27 years, she worked as a Customer Service Representative for Price Chopper before her retirement in 1996. Joanne became a stay-at-home mother and made it her goal to give her kids the best upbringing she could. She was a wonderful mother and doting grandmother, always making sure her children felt loved and appreciated. She will be missed dearly.
Joanne leaves her five loving children and their spouses; Charles E. Gaspie Jr. and wife Patricia, Daniel J. Gaspie and his wife Jane, Thomas F. Gaspie and wife Sandra, Terry R. Gaspie and wife Nicole, Tammy A. Gow and husband Robert; thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Her family would like to express their gratitude to Elder Summit Care for their phenomenal support, as well as the staff at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care in Worcester.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joanne's family for a period of visitation from 11 am until 12 NOON on Monday June 17, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for Joanne's family or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019