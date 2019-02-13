|
Joanne K. Gegner, 81
LEICESTER - Joanne K. (Kulig) Gegner, 81, of Leicester died peacefully with her loving family at her side on Monday, February 11, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles "Chuck" Gegner.
Born in Worcester, the eldest of Frank and Regina (Banach) Kulig's daughters, Joanne was raised in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School. Auburn is where she raised her two daughters and was one of the founding members of the Auburn Lioness Club, it was also there she met many long time friends and enjoyed volunteering her time to the many charities of the Lions Club.
After her children reached school age, she eagerly began her career in bookkeeping and eventually worked as an accountant at Astofoam Corp. in Holden before moving to Maryland in 1987. After moving to Maryland, where she also married her late husband Chuck in 1989, she spent many years as the comptroller for the "That's Amore" restaurant's many branches around Maryland. She was very proud of her professional accomplishments and made many friends and colleagues through her work. After retirement, she and Chuck moved to Delaware to start a slower pace in life. Joanne spent her retirement years pursuing her passions which included everything "crafts". Knitting, which was a long time hobby, became knitting and donating newborn hats and blankets for premature infants at local hospitals. She also enjoyed painting, a talent she inherited from her Father, that she used to design crafts she sold in local boutiques. In 2016, after her husband passed away, she moved back to Massachusetts to be closer to family and spent the last few years enjoying the company of her family and old friends.
Joanne, also known as Dindy to her Grandchildren and her Daughter's friends, was proud to be the Mother of Patricia Hurteau, who, with much sadness passed away in November 2018, her husband Paul, as well as, Leslie Caribo and her husband Keith with whom she lived. She was also especially proud of all her grandchildren Beth, Logan, Jay, Keith James, Meghan. She also leaves her sisters, Fran Fowler and her husband Joseph of Atlanta, Georgia, and Beverly Kulig and her husband Jan Van Der Sprong of the Netherlands.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Joanne's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Burial for Joanne will be held in private by her family. In lieu of flowers donations in Joanne's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter in Charlton at https://www.secondchanceanimals.org/donate/. To leave a message of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019