Joanne M. GrangerSutton - Joanne M (Pearson) Granger, 68 of Sutton, passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, due to complications of COVID 19.Joanne was born in Worcester, daughter of Robert and Constance (Fleming) Pearson. She graduated from Burncoat High School in 1969 and obtained an associate's degree from QCC. She worked many years at Imperial Distributors in Auburn before becoming at Pharmacy Tech at The Edward M. Kennedy Community Health Center in Worcester where she was currently working at the time of her death.Joanne is survived by her husband of seven years, Stanley Garbauskas; two sons, Timothy Granger and his wife Aimee of Paxton, and Christopher W. Granger and his wife Melinda of Worcester; a step-son, Michael Garbauskas of Sutton; a step-daughter, Jessica Harris and her husband Jeremy of Auburn; six grandchildren Jacob, Jordyn, Madeline, Gracie, Joshua, and Quinn; a sister, Deborah Schonborg of Worcester; a sister-in-law, Virginia Gagnon of Rutland; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2006, by her first husband and father of her sons, Ted Granger.The family would like to thank her niece, Debbie Frye and the entire staff in the ICU at St. Vincent Hospital for their top-quality care and compassion.Her family will receive guests at visitation on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Social Distancing and Face Masks will be mandatory.The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.Interment will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.