O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
Joanne L. Haynes, 83

Worcester - Joanne L. Haynes, 83, of Millbury Street passed to the Lord on Thursday, April 16th, 2020. She leaves two sisters, Shirley Giaquinto and Sandy Grandmaison; a brother, Ernest Gregory; two daughters, Ethel Mey Hasselman and Beverly Whitney; a son, Frederick Haynes; 19 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
