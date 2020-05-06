Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. John's Cemetery
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. John's Cemetery
Joanne Holden Obituary
Joanne F. (O'Connell) Holden

Worcester - Joanne F. (O'Connell) Holden, passed away on May 5, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Facility from complications of Covid 19. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy N. Holden in 2002 and her sister, Elizabeth Phelan McManus in 2018.

Joanne leaves her children, Maureen F. Holden of Watertown, MA., Mary A. Stewart and her husband Kenneth of San Diego, CA., Mark V. Holden and his wife Louise of Washington, D.C. She also leaves seven grandchildren, Patrick D. Stewart, Caitlin E. Stewart, Molly M. Basson and her husband Johannes, Timothy R. Stewart, Clayton R.R. Holden, Katherine D. Holden, and Michael O. Holden and several nieces and nephews.

She was born in Worcester, the eldest daughter of Daniel F. and Elizabeth (Monahan) O'Connell. She graduated from South High School and attended Regis College. Joanne worked at State Mutual Life Insurance prior to marrying Roy. She also worked as a Teacher's Aide at West Tatnuck School and at the Worcester City Clerk's Office. She was a volunteer at Tower Hill Botanic Garden and a long time member of Old Sturbridge Village.

Joanne enjoyed traveling with Roy, gardening, cooking, visits to Cape Cod and Plum Island, Kimball's Ice Cream, lunch at Olive Garden, and wearing red lipstick.

Funeral services and burial will be private in St. John's Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in October. In lieu of flowers please donate to Worcester Education Development Foundation in memory of Joanne Frances Holden. https://wedfwps.org.

O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 8, 2020
