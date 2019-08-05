|
Joanne M. (Snow) Leveillee, 72
SPENCER - Joanne M. (Snow) Leveillee, 72, of Spencer, left this world while surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
Born in Evanston, IL in 1946, Joanne relocated to Spencer as a child, and remained an active and beloved member of the community. A devoted mother and grandmother, Joanne donated her time and talents extensively, and among her activities she served as a school librarian and cheerleading coach, a 4-H leader and CYC counselor, assisted with the St. Mary's Church Bazaar and served as a volunteer judge for the Spencer Fair. As an entrepreneur, she ran Nature's Image flower and gift shop and was an instructor for ceramic and craft classes. Joanne is remembered as a colorful and outgoing personality, who within minutes of meeting someone would learn their life story and become long term friends. She loved Disney, animals - especially her dog, Miss Tee - and travel, including years of seasonal travel with her husband, Dick, to Hilton Head Island, SC, Wells, ME and Florida. Joanne spent her winters at The Villages, Florida, where she continued her active involvement and traveled about in her brightly colored, Disney themed golf cart.
Most important to Joanne was her family, on which she lavished attention and love. She enjoyed planning and hosting family reunions and events, which were memorable both for the scale and the ease with which she hosted. She is predeceased by her cherished husband of nearly 45 years, Richard E. Leveillee in 2010.
Joanne is an irreplaceable spirit, who leaves behind her children and grandchildren: Lisa and Tom Robbins and their children, Alex and Brittany of North Brookfield; Richard J. Leveillee and his children, Connor and Emery of Spencer; and Cherilyn and Jason Vanderpool, and their children Julian and Charlotte of Greenland, NH. She also leaves behind her mother, Marie A. (McCreadie) Snow of Spencer, her sister, Dianne S. Hange of Wooster, OH, many nieces and nephews, brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, cousins and friends.
A funeral service for Joanne will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. in the First Congregational Church of Spencer, 205 Main St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. Calling hours at the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer are Thursday, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, P.O. Box 136, E. Brookfield, MA. 01515.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019