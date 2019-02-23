Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-0045
Joanne F. Litke

Woodstock Valley, CT. - Joanne F. (Hejwosz) Litke, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 with family by her side.

She was born in Webster, MA., on December 26, 1932, daughter of Frank and Stasia (Strenk) Hejwosz.

She was a graduate of Bartlett High School and worked several years at Cranston Print Works and Hyde Tool for over 20 years.

Joanne was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 1523, Putnam, CT. and Polish Vets Auxiliary of Southbridge, MA.

She leaves a daughter, Joanne Dvorsky Backholm and husband Philip, stepsons, Paul and Jonathan Litke, grandchildren, Ashley Cobane and husband Eric, John Connor Dvorsky and wife Yani, Elizabeth Dvorsky and Katherine Dvorsky. Step grandchildren, Christopher and Gregory Litke and 3 step great grandchildren.

Joanne was predeceased by her husband Walter A. Litke, son, John Dvorsky, Jr., twin sister Jeannette Fournier, sisters, Genevieve Siwek, Dorothy Hejwosz and brother, Goddard Hejwosz.

There are no calling hours.

After cremation, burial will be private at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Dudley.

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to: Bungay Fire Brigade, 1256 Route 171, Woodstock, CT. 06281.

The ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster is assisting the family with arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
