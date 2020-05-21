|
Joanne M. O'Dowd, 55
WORCESTER - Joanne M. O'Dowd, 55, of Worcester, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after a brief illness.
She leaves her mother, Mary I. (Mulcahy) O'Dowd of Worcester, a son Timothy J. Prue of Worcester, two sisters, Maureen F. Bisnette of Worcester and Nancy A. Benson of Bonita Springs, FL; nieces and nephews. Her father John Richard O'Dowd passed away in 2016.
Joanne attended Burncoat Jr. and Sr. high schools. She was a certified nursing assistant and worked at the former Salisbury Nursing Center and UMass-Memorial Medical Center, Memorial Campus.
She also went to hairdressing school and enjoyed cake decorating for family and friends.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2020