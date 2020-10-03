1/1
Joanne Vincequere
Joanne Vincequere, 79

Brookfield - Joanne (Kabachenski) Vincequere, 79, of Brookfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Quaboag Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Joanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband of forty-four years, Timothy Vincequere; five sons, Paul Fournier and his wife Kathlene of Shrewsbury, David Fournier and his wife Kathleen, Michael J. Fournier of Worcester, James Fournier and his girlfriend Lisa Piermattei of Mashpee, and Brian Fournier and his girlfriend Eleanor Blodgett of Brookfield; a daughter Debra Mattero of Grafton; two brothers, Michael Kabachenski of Holyoke and Joseph Kabachenski of Virginia Beach; eight grandchildren, Ross, Anthony, Timothy, Nicolina, Jared, Amanda, Hailey, and Katelyn; two great grandchildren, "TJ" and Taylor. She suffered an unthinkable loss in September 2019 when her son, Robert Fournier predeceased her. She was also predeceased by a sister, Carolyne Kabachenski. Joanne was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Michael B. and Anna (Dubaj) Kabachenski, and lived here for most of her life, before moving to Brookfield 12 years ago.

Joanne was a housekeeper for many years at Southgate in Shrewsbury. She had also worked for Brown Shoe and enjoyed many years as a school crossing guard. She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Church, where she donated many groceries and time. She and Timothy enjoyed spending their weekends on the beaches of Rhode Island at their "vacation get away".

At the request of the family, services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the food pantry at St. John's the Baptist Church, 131 Blaine Ave, East Brookfield, MA 01515.

The family has entrusted MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
