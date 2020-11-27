Joanne M. Wade Clapp, Age 77
Villa Rica, GA - Mrs. Joanne M. Wade Clapp, age 77 of Villa Rica, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.
Mrs. Clapp was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 29, 1943, the daughter of Mildred Galeckas Wade and the late George F. Wade. She was retired secretary having worked at Play Land Inc. and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a supporter of Campus Catholics at the University of West Georgia as well as many other areas of ministry at the church. Mrs. Clapp was a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William B. Clapp, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Shane Deets; grandson, Zachary Deets; granddaughter, Julia Deets all of Carrollton; son, William B. Clapp, III of Florida; mother, Mildred C. Wade of Carrollton; sister, Carolyn Inglis of New Hampshire and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George F. Wade.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Deets, Shane Deets, Robert Richards, Tom Couch, Jim Whitlock and Les Hubl.
Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
