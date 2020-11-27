1/1
Joanne Wade Clapp
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne M. Wade Clapp, Age 77

Villa Rica, GA - Mrs. Joanne M. Wade Clapp, age 77 of Villa Rica, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Mrs. Clapp was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on July 29, 1943, the daughter of Mildred Galeckas Wade and the late George F. Wade. She was retired secretary having worked at Play Land Inc. and was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, a supporter of Campus Catholics at the University of West Georgia as well as many other areas of ministry at the church. Mrs. Clapp was a faithful wife, loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, William B. Clapp, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Shane Deets; grandson, Zachary Deets; granddaughter, Julia Deets all of Carrollton; son, William B. Clapp, III of Florida; mother, Mildred C. Wade of Carrollton; sister, Carolyn Inglis of New Hampshire and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, George F. Wade.

The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, November 29 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 4 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Zachary Deets, Shane Deets, Robert Richards, Tom Couch, Jim Whitlock and Les Hubl.

Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OLPH Catholic Church, 210 Old Center Point Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved