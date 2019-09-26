|
Jocelyn C. (Berard) Wile
OAKHAM / WEST BROOKFIELD - Jocelyn C. (Berard) Wile, 90, passed away on September 24, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband Charles Kady Sr. in 2018 and her first husband Robert P. Wile in 1989. She leaves 5 stepchildren and numerous step grandchildren.
She enjoyed going to Elm Park with her husband, going out to dinner and watching television shows at home including The Pickers Antique Show and politics. Her life with her first husband involved her nursing career, politics and involvement with Town of Oakham activities.
Friends and family are invited to attend a calling hour on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 10:30-11:30am in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. in Brookfield. The funeral service will follow at 11:30am in the funeral home. Burial will be in South Cemetery in Oakham. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Oakham Police Dept. 178 Barre Rd. Oakham, MA 01068.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019