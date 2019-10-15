|
Joyce A. Bujnowski, 72
Worcester - Joyce A, (Sharkus) Bujnowski, 72, of Worcester, died Monday, October 14, 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital with her family at her side. She is survived by her husband of fifty-one years, James M. Bujnowski. She also leaves her son, Marc Bujnowski and his wife Gayla of Jupiter, FL; brother Walter C. Sharkus of Worcester; sisters, Judith M. Williams of Webster, Cynthia S. Vokes of Littleton and Catherine A. Van Roon of Grafton; nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Walter C. Powe and Josephine A. (Proia) Sharkus.
Mrs. Bujnowski worked as an executive secretary for local banks for many years prior to retirement. Besides being with her family, Joyce used her creativity to pursue her ceramic, crafting and interior decorating interests.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. The funeral will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am with a service in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. In lieu of the flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019