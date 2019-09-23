|
|
Joel Argento, 70
Boylston - Joel P. Argento, 70, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident in Granada Hills, California. Joel leaves two children, Lisa Argento of Phoenix, AZ and Cameron Wetherbee of Ashburn, VA. In addition to his children, Joel leaves two grandchildren, Caitlin Eve and Hugh Ryan and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased in death by parents Philip and Dorothy C. Argento. Joel is the eldest of five children and is survived by siblings Nicholas, Carol, Joanne and Jeanne. He is also survived by his companion Nancy Ritter and his first wife Liana Argento.
Joel was born in Worcester and grew up in Boylston, MA. He attended Assumption Prep and University of Massachusetts Amherst. After college, Joel moved to Los Angeles, CA.
Joel had an insatiable zest for life. He was known for his infectious smile and outgoing manner. Joel was a lover of classic sports cars and the Rolling Stones. He was an avid gardener and a collector of bromeliads. Joel was a kind compassionate soul who was always willing to offer his help to anyone in need.
We invite the larger community to a memorial service celebrating the life of Joel on Oct 5th at 11:00am at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019