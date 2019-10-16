|
Johanna E. Freeman, 87
Worcester - Johanna E. (Guilfoyle) Freeman,87, of Worcester, passed away peacefully with her beloved daughter by her side on Tuesday October 15, 2019 in St. Mary's Health Care Center. She leaves her daughter, Susan M. Haddad and her husband John of Worcester; five grandchildren, Tasha (Freeman) Lopez, Thomas, John, Mary Grace, and Daniel Haddad, and four great-grandchildren, Angelina, Angelisa, Raul and Patience Lopez. Johanna was predeceased by her husband, Herbert T. Freeman in 1971 and by her son Jerome M. Freeman in 2006.
She was born in Dayton, Ohio a daughter of Joseph and Bronislawa (Butkiewicz) Guilfoyle. Her brother Jerome Guilfoyle died at 13 years of age. After graduating Commerce High Johanna brought her secretarial skills to Washington, D.C. working at the Pentagon. Her position required Top Secret clearance. After meeting her husband and starting a family, the Freemans relocated to Worcester. Mrs. Freeman worked for the City of Worcester as an Executive Secretary in City Hall for many years and would later retire from the Worcester Public Library where she was in her element. Mrs. Freeman received the Key to the City from the Mayor, as well as many accolades for her work ethic. Mrs. Freeman was a great advocate of social justice and a seeker of Truth. She has been described as "a Force".
Calling hours in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOOME, 33 Ward Street are Friday October 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of Johanna's funeral Mass at 9:30 AM in St. John Church, 40 Temple St. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Mustard Seed, 93 Piedmont St., Worcester, MA., 01609 or to St. Benedict Abbey, 252 Still River Rd., P.O. Box 67, Still River, MA., 01467
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019