John "Yogi" Agnitti, 72
Clinton - John J. "Yogi" Agnitti, 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sterling Village. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Barbara (Witkowski) Agnitti, and their daughter Jean Person. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Ronald J. Agnitti & Michelle of Conway, SC; Laurie A. Agnitti of Boylston; Joan DiReda & Michael of Fitchburg; John J. Agnitti, Jr. & Sherry of Milwaukee, WI; and Scott T. Agnitti of Fitchburg; his siblings, Thomas Agnitti & Carol; and Peter Agnitti & Lorna, all of Clinton; and Donna Agnitti of MD. He leaves his 8 adoring grandchildren, Angelina & Dominic DiReda, Nikole, Zakary, Melanie, Joshua, Ryan, and Olivia Agnitti; several brothers and sisters-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Judith Casselman.
John was born in Clinton to the late John J. & Lorraine (LaPointe) Agnitti. He attended local schools and was a graduate of the Clinton High School, Class of 1965. John enjoyed his lifelong career in printing, working for the Colonial Press in Clinton and later with Courier Printing in Westford until retiring. Yogi was a life member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish, Clinton Turn Verein, and St. Joseph's Club in Fitchburg. He loved shooting pool, bowling, playing cribbage, pitch, and countless card games with family and friends. Yogi's fun loving, easy going personality endeared him to everyone he met, and his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial to follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5 until 7PM. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 28, 2019