Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John Aho


1945 - 2019
John Aho Obituary
John H. Aho, Jr., 74

HOLDEN - John H. Aho, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 9, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with John's family from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, December 15 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in the Telegram on Thursday.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
