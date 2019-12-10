|
John H. Aho, Jr., 74
HOLDEN - John H. Aho, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 9, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Relatives and friends are invited to gather with John's family from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, December 15 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in the Telegram on Thursday.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019