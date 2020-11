Or Copy this URL to Share

John R. Almonte Sr at 96



Jefferson - John R. Almonte Sr. 96, of Jefferson died peacefully Saturday November 21, 2020 in the Sterling Village Center. His wife of 70 years Grace (Locantore-Braio) Almonte died April 22, 2017. Calling hours for John will be on Wednesday November 25 from 4PM to 6PM with a service at 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A full obituary will be in Tuesdays Telegram.