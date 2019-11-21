|
John Aulizio 84
Worcester - John Aulizio 84, an Army Veteran of Worcester died Saturday November 16, 2019 at the Masonic Home in Charlton Ma. Born in Worcester he was the son of the late Pasquale and Antoinette (Cariglia) Aulizio. Growing up in the city of Worcester, he attended the Rice Square Elementary School, the Grafton St. Jr High School, and graduated from the Commerce High School. John worked for over 40 years as an inspector for General Electric.
John lived an amazing life surrounded by caring and loving family members and friends. He played many sports but excelled in golf, baseball and bowling. Golfing vacations to Myrtle Beach with friends were very special to him. John followed all the New England teams and his favorite Ivy League football team Yale University. Known as a jokester, John will be remembered by many for his quick wit and playful way with people. The care givers at the Masonic Home in Charlton grew to love him, and John considered his time with them as his new home. Devoted to his family, those that he leaves behind will miss him dearly and always remember the ways in which he cared for each one individually, especially his care for his father and brother Bob. John leaves his brother Robert and his wife Gayle, a sister Nancy Sulminski and his nieces and nephews, Robert and Lisa Aulizio, Antoinette and Anthony Reno, Debra and Dave Sullivan, Janet and Bill Margano, Michael and Paul Lareau and Kevin O'Brien.
John was predeceased by his sister, Rachel and her husband Norman Lareau, brother in-law Paul Sulminski and his beloved and beautiful niece Diane O'Brien.
John's family wishes to thank all those at the Overlook Masonic Home for the highest level of dignity and all your kindness that you showed our beloved John.
Funeral services for John will be held on Monday November 25, 2019 through the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be from 9-11am with a service to begin at 11am. Burial will follow with military honors at Notre Dame Cemetery Worcester.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in John's memory to St. Jude at .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 21 to Dec. 20, 2019