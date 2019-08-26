|
John B. Campanale, Jr. 77
No. Easton, MA - John B. Campanale, Jr. 8/31/1942 – 8/19/2019
It is with great sadness that the family of John B. Campanale, announces his passing, after a long battle with cancer, on Monday, August 19, 2019. John will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Mary, who lovingly cared for and was at his bedside, at his passing.
As a young man, John was a talented baseball player in the Shrewsbury Little and Babe Ruth leagues. A graduate of Worcester Academy, he went on to earn his MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of MA. He spent his career working in process control engineering at The Foxboro Company, Texas Instruments, and others where he enjoyed international travel. John and Mary recently relocated from FL to MA to be nearer to their family. He will also be remembered by his children Michael and his partner Elizabeth of Shrewsbury, MA; Tracy, of Marlboro MA and her partner, Christopher of E.Greenwich, RI; John and his wife Tara of Southboro, MA; Christopher and his wife Tamsin of Easton, MA; Mark and his wife Margaret of CA; as well as grandchildren, Casey, Jack, Drew, Katie, Kelly, Ryan, Ashley, Grady, Josslyn, Desmond, Ana, and Ethan, his loving brother Kenneth V. and his wife Janet of Kingston, MA; a sister Deborah of Auburn, MA; and sister Lisa and her husband, David of Sarasota, FL.
There are no calling hours. There will be a private memorial service for the immediate family.
Southeast Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019