John E. Barna, 65
WORCESTER - John Edward Barna, 65, of Worcester, died Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Center in Worcester, from complications of the coronavirus.
John leaves two sisters, Mary I. Brosnahan and her husband Ralph of Worcester, with whom he lived, and Rose Carr and her husband William of Millbury; two brothers, Daniel D. Barna of Worcester, and Joseph P. Barna and his wife Vicki of Oxford; and several nephews and nieces.
John was born in Worcester, son of Michael P. and Kathleen (Murphy) Barna. He lived in Worcester all his life.
John worked in the kitchen at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus for 24 years.
John loved music and playing cards. He enjoyed long walks in the Greendale section of Worcester. He was always shopping for a good bargain.
John was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Services and burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Veterans, Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020