John A. Bartolini, Sr.
SOUTHBOROUGH - John A. Bartolini, Sr., 99, a lifelong resident of Southborough, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 from pneumonia, at Marlborough Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Marguerite 'Peggy' (Foley) Bartolini for over 71 years.
Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Antonio and Maria (Cusiani) Bartolini. John was a US Army veteran, serving in WWII and was the oldest veteran in Southborough. After his marriage to Peggy, together they built a real estate development business, building many fine homes and neighborhoods in Southborough and surrounding areas. John was elected to the Southborough Board of Health and served for 23 years. He was an avid antique car enthusiast traveling with his wife Peggy and friends on tours and to shows throughout the lower 48 States in his Packards and DeSoto. John also enjoyed hunting and went on big game hunts with his father and brothers in Alaska, Idaho and Newfoundland, Canada. One of his greatest pleasures was his annual hunting trip to the "Camp" at the Catskill Mountains in New York, where over the years he enjoyed the company of his father, brothers, brother-in-law, sons, grandsons, nephews and family friends, something he did until 2 years ago. John was a member of both the VFW Choate Post and the American Legion Fay Bagley Post 161 for 73 years; the oldest member of the Fayville Athletic Association; a charter member of the Southborough Business Association; a member of the National Home Builders Association; a member of the Farm Bureau; an active member of Antique Automobile Club of America, Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Packard International, DeSoto Club and Profile Automobile League in New Hampshire.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four sons, Jack and his wife Gail of Southborough, Robert and his partner Laurel Mills of Yarmouth, David of Hopkinton, Daniel and wife LeeAnn of Hopkinton; a brother, Redio of Southborough; 11 grandchildren, Tony and wife Manuela, Michael and wife, Erin, Gregory and wife, Edilaine all of Southborough, Robert Jr. his wife Pam of Franklin, Maria Gribbons and her husband James of Westborough, Susan Kaslow and her husband Daniel of Los Angeles, Alise and her partner Rick Smith of Grafton, David and his wife Emma of Marlborough, Robert J. of Hopkinton, John Bond and his wife Beth of Berlin, Jason of Hopkinton and 15 great grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his sister Lena Rossi, his brothers Leo and Louis, daughter in law Rose and great grandson, Lorenzo.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, from 4 to 7 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 10 at 10:30 am at St Matthew Church, 26 Highland Street, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent in John's memory to March of Dimes, 112 Turnpike Road, #102 , Westborough, MA 01581. www.marchofdimes.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020