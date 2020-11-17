John N. Bebas, 76
WEST BOYLSTON - John N. Bebas, former beloved teacher, assistant principal, avid sports fan, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home in West Boylston on Monday, November 16. He was 76.
Born in Newport News, VA, John was raised in Charlottesville, VA and went on to graduate from Westfield State College. He further earned two Master's Degrees in Education at both Worcester State College and Assumption College. It was at Westfield State where he met the love of his life, Janine Lajoie.
John spent his early career teaching at local elementary schools in Holden, establishing himself a wonderful reputation in the local community. He went on to be assistant principal at Rice Elementary School and later Naquag Elementary School in Rutland. John was a cherished and adored educator who was loved by his students and coworkers. Compassionate and loving, he had a great sense of humor and could always be depended on to make you laugh and lift your spirit.
Although his love for University of Virginia and Boston Sports was undeniable, John's greatest joy was his family and his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at their house in Osterville and all of his adventures with his wife and many friends.
John was a loving husband of over 50 years to Janine T. (Lajoie) Bebas, a beloved father to Nick Bebas and his wife, Emily of Hopkinton, Christina Kaniu and her husband, Eric of Worcester, and Stephanie LaCroix and her husband, John of Leicester, a cherished brother to Paul Bebas of Lowell, and an unforgettable grandfather to Sierra LaCroix, Payton LaCroix, Joshua Bebas and Grace Bebas.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 9:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, November 19, at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester. Appropriate face coverings must be worn when in the Cathedral, and social distancing must be honored. As a requirement, there will be no conversations in the church with family and friends during visitation. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. Fr. Christopher Stamas. The funeral will be livestreamed at 11:00 am on Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral's YouTube page at this link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChjL3efVHBTogdMjCe_d4-g
Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston.
In lieu of flowers, and, if you wish to make a donation in John's memory, contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester 01609 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Miles Funeral Home, Greater Worcester Funeral Care.
John will be missed by many, and will forever be remembered in the hearts of his family and friends.
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNALwww.milesfuneralhome.com