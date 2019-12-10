|
|
John A. "Jack" Becker, 86
Southbridge - John A. "Jack" Becker, 86, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8th, in his home after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Paulette (Villeneuve) Becker; his stepson, Robert Sebastiani of Clearwater, FL; his stepdaughter, Michele Sebastiani of Charlton; his three grandchildren, Matthew Becker, Gina Sebastiani and Anthony Sebastiani; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Scott W. Becker in 2011. He was also predeceased by his brother, Donald Becker and his sister, Patricia Gilmartin. Jack was born in Camphill, PA the son of the late John M. and Eleanor (Ebbert) Becker. He served in the US Army. He was a graduate of Clark University and Fitchburg State College. He also attended Holy Cross College.
Jack was a Human Resource Manager at the American Optical Co. for several years, retiring in 1987. He previously worked as a Human Resource Manager at Weyerhaeuser Co. in Fitchburg and Sawyer Lumber in Worcester. He also worked as the Tax Assessor for the Town of Westminster. Jack was member of the Lions Club of Webster and was involved with several other civic organizations and town boards through the years. Jack volunteered as an Ombudsman at nursing homes in the Putnam and Thompson, CT area. In his youth he was very active in several different sports.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 12:00pm in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H. Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Friday, Dec. 13th, from 9:30 to 11:30am, prior to the Mass.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019