NEW BRAINTREE - John H. Bettencourt, 50, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a long battle with Vasculitis. He was a dedicated father, husband and Freemason. He leaves behind his wife, Jessica (Klem) Bettencourt; two children Eli Bettencourt and Olivia Bettencourt; many close friends and extended family members. He graduated with a degree in Engineering and was a Mechanical Engineer for many years. John was an avid car enthusiast and one of his loves was running the car show at Klem's. He was a Freemason for many years and the current presiding Worshipful Master of the Mt. Zion Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Barre. A private graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in New Braintree. Funeral Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020