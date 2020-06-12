John Bickford
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John F. Bickford, 71

LAS VEGAS - John F. Bickford, 71, formerly Worcester, MA Fullerton, CA and S. Yarmouth, MA passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2020 at Sunrise Medical Center.

He was born in Worcester on February 5, 1949 a son of the late Elizabeth Irene (Nagle) Bergstrom and his step father, William J. Bergstrom. Following High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Upon his return John relocated to California and was employed with the Water Department of the City of Fullerton for twenty years until his retirement. John was a longtime member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid reader.

He leaves behind his sister, Maureen Sideris and her husband, David of Watertown; his aunt, Margaret Doxsee of S. Yarmouth; a nephew, David Sideris; two nieces, Stephanie Switzer and her husband, Michael and Emily Sideris and also two great nieces.

Besides his parents, John was predeceased by his father, Alphonse J. Bickford, Jr., and his brother, Robert Bickford.

Funeral services and burial at St. John's cemetery were held privately. His family asks that memorial donations be considered to the Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved