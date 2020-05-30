John P. Bisbicos, 76
Auburn - John P. "Jack" Bisbicos, 76, of Auburn, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at home after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester. Donations may be made to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism (flutiefoundation.org). For a full obituary please visit:
ricefuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.