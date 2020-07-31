1/1
John (Jack) Blackmer
1932 - 2020
John (Jack) T. Blackmer

Hardwick - John Thresher Blackmer (Jack), 87 of Hardwick, died on July 25, 2020, at his home, with his wife Marie by his side. He was the son of Lorenzo and Ruth Blackmer.

Jack graduated from Hardwick High School in 1948.

Prior to joining the Army, Jack and his brother Lorenzo were partners in the Blackmer Brother's Express Trucking Company.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and rose to the rank of staff Sargent.

Jack worked for the G.S.A for 17 years, in addition, he worked for 25 years as the auctioneer, first for the Federal Government and later for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

He loved his family, fishing, football and gardening.

Jack will be forever missed, always loved and never forgotten by all who knew him.

Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., in Ware is assisting his family with arrangements.

An online guest book is available at charbonneaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
