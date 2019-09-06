|
John J. Brandon, 87
Uxbridge - John J. Brandon, 87, of Uxbridge and formerly of Marlborough, Valrico, FL & Plainfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge, surrounded by family. He was the beloved husband to the late Rose (Winslow) Brandon.
Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Wilmer and Anne (Durham) Brandon. He was raised and educated in Charlestown and was a graduate of the Boston English High School Class of 1949.
Mr. Brandon then served in the United States Navy with a ranking of Gunners Mate 2nd Class during the Korean Conflict.
Prior to retirement, John was employed for 38 years as a loan officer for many various banks.
He enjoyed watching his beloved Boston Red Sox, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Joanne Hassett and her husband Gary, of Northbridge, John Brandon, Jr. and his wife Carla, of Brooklyn, CT, and Kevin Brandon of Burlington, NC; his grandchildren, Michael, Brian, Jenna, Tyler, and Kayla; and great grandchild, Brayden.
His funeral services will take place privately with his family at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019