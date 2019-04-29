|
John J. Brink, 85
North Port - John J. Brink, of North Port, FL died on April 18, 2019 after a short illness. He is survived by his wife Virginia, son Douglas of Amesbury, MA, son Kenneth and son-in-law John Christian of Englewood FL.
He was born in India in 1934 while his father was serving as a physician in the British army and moved to South Africa with his mother when WW2 broke out. He received his undergraduate education in Science in South Africa before moving to the USA on a scholarship to further his studies in Biochemistry at the University of Vermont College of Medicine. Here he met his wife who was an undergrad at the university at that time.
After receiving his PhD degree in Medical Biochemistry, he continued with postdoctoral research at The Stanford Research Institute in California followed by two years at the Mental Health Research Institute of the University of Michigan where he studied the chemical processes in the brain that underlie the formation of memories.
He then started his career as a Prof. of Biochemistry at Clark U. in Worcester MA to further his interests in the biochemistry of the brain with both graduate and undergraduate students, with whom he produced many refereed publications over a period of 31 years. His research was supported by Federal grants from the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation. While at Clark he spent four years at Harvard Medical School and School of Public Health as a part time research associate with financial support from the National Science Foundation.
Following his retirement, he continued teaching classes to adult students in subjects ranging from Brain Chemistry and Behavior to the Relation of Science to Religion for which he received a grant from the Templeton Foundation to teach Continuing Education students in a Graduate Studies Program. He also taught in the WISE program at Assumption College, Worcester. During his teaching years he lived in Holden and West Boylston, MA.
He was an avid athlete who participated in marathon running, racquet ball and golf, which was also his life long enthusiasm. Other hobbies he enjoyed were making and flying models of WW2 aircraft, several of which reside in the Quonset Point Aircraft Museum in Rhode Island.
After moving to Florida he actively continued his interests in bridge, exercise and golf at the community of Cypress Falls and then at The Springs at South Biscayne until his passing.
Services will be held at St. Nathaniel's Episcopal Church, North Port on May 11 at 11:00 am. Farley Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: UVM Foundation, Med. Alumni Assoc. Scholarship Fund, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401 or to: Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2019