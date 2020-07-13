John Burke

John A. Burke, 80WORCESTER - It is with great sadness that the family of John A. Burke announces his passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, with all his children by his side. He leaves daughters Margaret M. Burke of Harwich and Maureen F. Power (Steven) of Shrewsbury; sons Timothy J. Burke (Danielle) of Whitinsville and Brendan M. Burke (Teresa) of Worcester; five grandchildren, Margaret, Patrick, Kathleen and Matthew Power and Ashleigh Burke; sisters Mary Jerz (Ed) of Ludlow and Patricia Najarian (Oscar) of Westboro; sister-in-law Sue Burke of Spencer, and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers Michael and Paul Burke, his niece Lisa Burke and his former wife Kathleen Dowd Burke.John was born in Worcester, son of Michael and Mary (Walsh) Burke. He graduated from David Prouty High School and then received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Worcester State College. Committed to his passion for education and learning, he received a Master of Arts in History from Assumption College graduating in 1970. A proud member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, John was a history teacher for over 30 years at Wachusett Regional High School. He was known as a dedicated varsity soccer and tennis team coach and umpired baseball for many years. John was an avid reader, loved current events and always enjoyed a political debate. He is remembered for his love of travel, cooking, and dining out. In addition, he loved spending time or talking on the phone with his family.Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 17th, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. There will be a calling hour from 9:30-10:30 preceding the funeral in the J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terrace, Spencer.The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of the CCU at St. Vincent's Hospital for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers his family suggests memorial donations be made to Wachusett Regional High School c/o Athletic Department, 1401 Main Street Holden, MA. 01520.