John T. Burns, 85
Southbridge - John T. Burns, 85, passed away peacefully at home on April 12th surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was the son of the late William H. Burns and Eleanor M. Burns (Maher) of Scranton, Pennsylvania, born July 13th, 1934. He is survived by his wife Laura Burns; two brothers General William Burns (US Army Retired) and his wife Peggy of Carlisle, PA, Edward Burns of Carlisle PA; sister in-law Joan Burns of Drexel Hill, PA; as well as his former wife Bernadette L. Burns of Saranac Lake, NY and their four children, John L. Burns and his wife Shannon of Latham, NY, Paul L. Burns and his wife Katie of Naples, FL, Dr. Eve Burns D.O. and her husband Frank Szaba of Saranac Lake, NY and Matthew L. Burns and his wife Meg of Pittsford, NY; as well as 10 beloved grandchildren, Molly, Jack, Maggie, Brendan, Will, Thomas, Keira, Sarah, Oskar and Lilly; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother James P. Burns and his sister in-law Sharon (wife of Edward Burns).
Poppa Jack, as his family called him, graduated from La Salle College in Philadelphia, PA (BA in Liberal Arts) and from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines (MA in Education and Licentiate in Theology). He was a brother in the Christian Brothers Order from 1952 until 1971, serving in the Philippines at De La Salle in Manila and Baguio City. He was director of religious education at St. Augustine's Parish in Larchmont, NY from 1971 until 1973. He taught at Mater Dei College in Ogdensburg, NY from 1973 until 1986, serving as President for 6 years. After consulting for years, he was night supervisor at INCOM in Southbridge, MA and AFIS in Boxborough, MA for several years. He later was a senior trainer at Allmerica Financial in Worcester, MA until he retired in 2001.
Poppa Jack enjoyed spending time with his wife Laura and friends and family, traveling, restoring an old Victorian house, carpentry, cooking, acrylic painting, old music and grandchildren. The annual family camping trip was by far one of his favorite things.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge, MA and a celebration of life on Lower Saranac Lake, in Saranac Lake NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For anyone who knew Poppa Jack, they understood that it was his custom to always try to make things easier on those he loved. As a result, well before he died he wrote his own obituary. In true Poppa Jack fashion here are a couple of excerpts.
John T. Burns of Southbridge, MA passed away recently on ________ (at home with his family), (in the ______ hospital), (after a fiery crash of a paper airplane he was test piloting). He closed by saying… My name is John Burns and I approve this message.
