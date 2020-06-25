John C. Calhoun, 87
PLYMOUTH - John C. Calhoun, age 87, of Plymouth, formerly of Worcester, died on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at the Newfield House in Plymouth. John passed peacefully at 12:10 am, doing the thing he enjoyed most in life – holding Mary Jane's hand.
He was the devoted husband of Mary Jane (Doyle) Calhoun, having been happily married for 62 years. Loving father of Mary Jane "Pumpkin" Calhoun-Donelan and her husband Michael of Plymouth, John "Jackie" Calhoun, Jr. and his wife Sally of Plymouth, David Doyle Calhoun and his wife Kelli of Duxbury, Ann S. Bundock and her husband James J. of Pelham NH, and Paula C. Gilland and her husband Wendell of Chapel Hill, NC. John is the proud Grandfather of Kimberly Calhoun-Roche (Sean), John Calhoun III, Caroline Calhoun, Doyle D. Calhoun, Riley R. Calhoun, John Bundock, Christopher Bundock, Anthony Bundock, Taylor G. Gilland, Laura M. Gilland, Kevin Calhoun Gilland, Michaela Browning (Shane), and Caitlin Maccaferri (Stephen). In recent years John particularly enjoyed the company of his five great-grandsons; Caelan, Dylan, Forrest, Wyatt, and recently Charlie Calhoun Roche. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He leaves cherished sister-in-law Patsy (Mahoney) Calhoun of Hollywood, Florida. John was predeceased by his siblings; Taylor Calhoun, Richard Calhoun, and Claire Calhoun-Locke. John was pre-deceased by in-laws Bill and Agnes Doyle, Patricia and Jack Dolan, and Margaret Calhoun.
Born in Worcester, MA on July 13, 1932, John was the son of the late Taylor Padget and Anne Elizabeth (Lucey) Calhoun. He was a graduate of Worcester North High School, and went on to earn his B.S in Mechanical Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and a Graduate degree from the WPI School of Industrial Management. John served his country in the U.S. Navy, as Lieutenant Commander aboard the USS Hawkins (DD873), as well as serving 23 years in the Naval Reserve. He was commissioned as an Ensign at his graduation from WPI. John made his career as the Vice-President of the Heald Machine Company in Worcester. John was active on the Executive Board of the Plymouth Yacht Club, the Priscilla Beach Association, the Woodchucks, WPI Alumni, as well as many others. John loved the city of his birth, the colleges, the museums, the many Churches, Newton Square, sailing and swimming at Indian Lake or Quinsigamond, and the architecture and scale of Worcester. He loved sking at Mt. Wachusett, and Ward Hill, as you could even squeeze in a couple of hours with the kids after a work day. He and his wife loved skating at Elm Park on their "long blades", and walking through WPI campus to get a frappe or a "college ice" at the Highland Street Friendly's. He loved the people of Heald Machine Company and Blessed Sacrament Church. He loved his neighbors on Westland Street (married one of them) and on Hancock Hill. As John had a lifetime of summers at Priscilla Beach, the ocean tides pulled him to Plymouth in his retirement. He was in charge of the Priscilla Beach swim buoys for over 50 years and was overwhelmed when the buoy shack was given a sign bearing his name. In Plymouth, his adopted hometown, he too loved the people, the harbor, the beaches, and coffee in his red 1947 Willy's Jeep parked at Manomet Point Lobster Pound. John has now weighed anchor, and smooth sailing to that port of refuge is the prayer of those of us left ashore. Red Right Returning, Dad.
Services under the care of Cartmell-Davis Life Celebration Funeral Homes, Plymouth MA. The Calhoun family would like to extend their gratitude to Geoffrey Stewart and all the staff at the Newfield House for extraordinary care shown to their beloved patriarch and to all of his family. Their altruistic efforts in this unprecedented time have been exceptional. A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd. Manomet (Plymouth), on Tuesday, June 30th, from 8:30 am till 9:30 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the church at 10:00 am. Burial will take place at Manomet Cemetery. Donations in John's memory may be made to St. Bonaventure's Church, P.O. Box 996, Manomet, MA 02345, or one may donate to the John C. Calhoun Sailing Scholarship Fund c/o Rockland Trust Bank, 728 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360 (Correspondence will be forwarded to John's family.) For more information and to sign the online guestbook please visit www.cartmelldavis.com John's family, with regard for the health and welfare of all in this time of COVID 19, respects that many can only be with us in spirit at this time. John's Eulogy and the Navy Salute will be at the graveside in accord with current health regulations of the Archdiocese of Boston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.