|
|
John M. Chlapowski, 78
Dudley - John M. Chlapowski, 78, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Southbridge Rehab & Healthcare, Southbridge, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 50 years, Jean C. (Cassidy) Chlapowski; a daughter, Susan A. Chlapowski and her husband Aaron Perna of Worcester; 3 step-grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor and Hannah; a sister, Eleanor Damian of Texas; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Theodore, Anthony and Leon Chlapowski and by 2 sisters, Pauline Paglione and Patricia Johnson.
He was born at the family home in Dudley on July 15, 1941, a son of Chester and Agnes (Delman) Chlapowski and lived in Webster and Dudley all his life. He graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster where he was a member of the varsity football team and also the varsity baseball team. He won a scholarship to play football at the University of Denver and then at the University of Oklahoma. He graduated from American International College in Springfield.
Mr. Chlapowski was a teacher in the Webster School System for many years before he retired. He worked at the elementary school, at the junior high school, and became a physical education teacher at Bartlett High School. He was an assistant football coach at Bartlett and also a defensive coordinator for the football program at Nichols College. He loved working with kids from kindergarten to senior high school and was fondly known as "Mr. C" to all.
He walked extensively and enjoyed swimming and bird watching. He liked traveling and attending opera productions in the area.
His funeral will be held Friday, August 23, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road. Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 22, in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
www.sitkowski-malboeuf.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019