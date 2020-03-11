|
John J Chojnicki
Worcester - John J. Chojnicki, of Worcester passed away home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 10th 2020 when loved ones gathered by his side. John's funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14th 2020 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward Street Worcester. The are no calling hours. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements. For a full obituary or to leave a message please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020