John J. Clemente, 78
WORCESTER - John J. Clemente, 78 of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at home.
John's wife of 52 years, Susan M. (Germaine) Clemente, passed away on December 11, 2015. John is survived by his four children, John Clemente and his wife Aileen of Shrewsbury, Darlene Huscha of Clermont, Fl., twins, Michael Clemente and his fiancé Manoela Montiero of Deerfield Beach, FL. and Mark Clemente and his wife Christine of Holden; his brother, Richard Clemente and his wife Susan of Worcester; his sister, Bella Dimuro of Worcester; six grandchildren, Nicholas Garry of Worcester and Nicole Garry of St. Petersburg, FL., Mark and Lily Clemente both of Holden, Katherine and Grace Clemente both of Shrewsbury; a sister-in-law, Gina Breton of Worcester; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Gerald Clemente and his wife Vivian, his son-in-law, Hank Huscha; a brother-in-law, Joseph "Chico" Dimuro.
John was born in Worcester, a son of the late Joseph and Cinderella "Cindy" (Inangelo) Clemente. He graduated from Commerce High School and has lived here all his life. John worked as a machinist for Wyman Gordon Company retiring in 1997 after 31 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Loreto Church and the Steel Workers Union. John enjoyed taking trips to the casino.
Services for John will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Monday morning from 9:00-10:45 a.m. in the funeral home prior to departure for his Funeral Mass.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019