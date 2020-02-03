|
|
John J. Clifford, Jr., 79
HARWICH - John J. Clifford, Jr, 79, of Harwich died peacefully at Liberty Commons Rehabilitation facility in North Chatham on January 25, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Paula F. Clifford (Farrell). They were married for 47 years prior to her passing in 2013. He is survived by his two sons, Michael J. Clifford and his wife Isabella of Coopersburg, Pa, and Peter J. Clifford of Virginia Beach, Va. He also leaves a sister Eleanor M. Antreassian of Worcester, Ma.; five grandchildren, William and Lily Clifford, and Henry, Gillian and Bridget Clifford as well as several nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
John was born in Worcester to the late John J. and Josephine A. (Zeleskas) Clifford. He was a graduate of Worcester Classical High School and continued his education at Worcester State Teachers College, graduating in 1962 with a degree in education. He was starting center for the school's varsity basketball team that clinched the New England State College Conference championship that same year. Soon after graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving for six years in the reserves.
He was a school teacher for over 30 years at Mountview Middle School in Holden, Ma. before retiring to Cape Cod in 2001. A kid at heart, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was active in Holy Trinity Catholic Church of Harwich, Ma., where he formed many strong friendships in his later years. He was an avid sports fan who loved watching the various New England teams and handicapping the ponies.
The family would like to thank the staff of Broad Reach Healthcare and Liberty Commons for their compassion and attentiveness during his short stay with them.
No memorial service is planned. Notes of comfort may be made to his family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020