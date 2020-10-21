John (Jack) William CnossenUxbridge - John William Cnossen (Jack) walked into the welcoming arms of Jesus Christ, his Savior and Lord, on Monday, October 19th joining his beloved wife, Debbie (Deborah Rose Gray Cnossen), who entered heaven four years ago on the same date.Jack made a deep commitment to the Lord Jesus Christ at the age of 22 while serving in the United States Army in El Paso, Texas. A complete change in his life at that time led to many opportunities for ministry in the Uxbridge Church of the Nazarene (now Valley Chapel), mission trips to 14 countries for two to three week periods and one 6 month assignment to Argentina and Paraguay, always with his wife and best friend, Debbie.Jack was born in Northbridge but spent most of his life in Uxbridge and Douglas. He was the son of John Cnossen and Bertha (DeVries) Cnossen; brother to the late Eleanor Marshall and brother, friend, and partner in business ventures, fun, adventure and mischief to Paul Cnossen.The stories they would tell…Jack graduated from Uxbridge High School, Brown University (with a Bachelor of Science Degree) and Worcester Polytechnic Institute with both a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree. He served three years as an active duty officer and six years as a Reserve officer in the United States Army; achieving the rank of Captain in the 7th Infantry Division and the 49th Field Artillery, commanding a field artillery battery during the Korean War. Jack spent several years as a mechanical and electrical engineer in the aircraft industry in California and Connecticut before returning to Uxbridge as a local businessman and teacher of Physics and Math at the Uxbridge High School from 1970 to 1986. Jack, Debbie and their four sons owned and operated Glen Acres restaurant and the Quaker Motor Lodge for many years. An avid lover of flying, he owned his first airplane at the age of 15 and enjoyed taking his family and friends for rides in the Piper Cub and Beechcraft Bonanza.Jack was a former president of and tireless worker at Douglas Camp Meeting and distributed Bibles with the Gideons International around the world.Over the course of 62 years together, Jack and Debbie raised four sons: Michael (wife, Christie) of Douglas, MA; Tim (wife, Charleen) of Athens, TN; Jack (wife, Robin) of Ponca City, OK and Peter (wife, Karen) of Raleigh, NC. "Buppa" leaves 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren who loved him deeply and spent many an hour creating memories with him.In his own words, Jack wrote, "Everything that might have been part of Jack's life was actually a result of his conversion to Christianity and his love for the Lord, family, church and country." He always referred to the blessings he and Debbie received and experienced from allowing God to lead their lives; encouraging others to put their faith in Jesus. Jack lived, mentored and encouraged by example leaving a legacy of devotion to God, steadfast faith, love, generosity and prayer to countless individuals fortunate to cross paths with him.A funeral service and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00PM at Valley Chapel, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge, MA.Private burial will follow with Full Military Honors at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Mendon Street, Uxbridge, MA.Memorial Donations may be made to Valley Chapel, 14 Hunter Road, Uxbridge, MA 01569 or Douglas Camp Meeting Association, P.O. Box 503, Douglas, MA 01516."Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants." Psalm 116:15"Well done, good and faithful servant…" Matthew 25:21Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home.