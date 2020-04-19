|
|
John P. Coleman, 54
Oxford - John P. Coleman, 54 of Oxford, MA was called home Friday, April 17, 2020 after a brief illness.
John is survived by his wife of 26 years, Brenda (Rivers) Coleman; his two children, John Francis and Caliana Drew, both from Oxford, MA.
John is also survived by his granddaughter Cecilia Rose, his mother Aurelia "Deedey" (Simone), his sister Kim, his brother Francis J. Coleman, his nieces Gia, Laina and Sofia all from Worcester and his mother in-law Penny Holmes of Oxford.
He is predeceased by his father George M. Coleman, who passed away on 12-10-18.
John leaves behind a huge extended family, his childhood friends from Shrewsbury Street, and his close loyal friends he obtained throughout his life.
John was known for his love of cooking; his goal was to conquer his mother's talent. He was obsessed with "The Who", always quoting their lyrics in any conversation.
John was very proud of his Italian heritage- even though he was half Irish.
John was loved by so many. He was a laid-back man who always brought a smile to the faces of those around him. He will be deeply missed.
Johns family would like to thank St. Vincent's staff for their care and support through this difficult time.
Due to the COVID outbreak, funeral services are private. A memorial celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. THE MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the funeral home with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020