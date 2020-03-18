|
|
John F. Collins, 58
Worcester - John F. Collins, 58, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2020 at his home.
John was born in Wrocester, a son of the late John H. and Irene D. (Turcotte) Collins. He grew up and lived in the Tatnuck Square area of Worcester. John worked for Shabo's Garage in Worcester and Paxton for many years. He was a longtime member of the Tatnuck American Legion Post 288. John was most proud of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.
He leaves behind his daughter, Kelly (Collins) DePari and her husband, Nick of Rutland; his son, Johnny Collins and his wife, Talia of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Brockton, Jaxtan and Leighton DePari; three sisters, Shelia Murray and her husband, Andrew of Pocasset, Katherine Silk and her husband, John of Holden, and Patricia Pasquale and her husband, John of Shrewsbury; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the current health crisis and resulting government restrictions, John's family will postpone funeral services until it is deemed safe. His obituary will be republished with complete services details at that time. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. To place an online condolence message for his family please visit our website at www.callahanfay.com or call our funeral home at 508-755-1500 and we will be happy to extend your condolences to his family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020