John Collins
John F. Collins, 58

Worcester - Worcester- John F. Collins, 58, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2020 at his home.

John was born in Worcester, a son of the late John H. and Irene D. (Turcotte) Collins. He grew up and lived in the Tatnuck Square area of Worcester. John worked for Shabo's Garage in Worcester and Paxton for many years. He was a longtime member of the Tatnuck American Legion Post 288. John was most proud of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

He leaves behind his daughter, Kelly (Collins) DePari and her husband, Nick of Rutland; his son, Johnny Collins and his wife, Talia of South Carolina; three grandchildren, Brockton, Jaxtan and Leighton DePari; three sisters, Sheila Murray and her husband, Andrew of Pocasset, Katherine Silk and her husband, John of Holden, and Patricia Pasquale and her husband, John of Shrewsbury; several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

John's family asks that gifts be considered in his memory to UMass Memorial Health Care (UMMHC) in support of the UMass Memorial Medical Center Transplant Program. Gifts can be made online at: http://donate.umassmemorial.org or donate.umassmemorial.org or mailed to: Office of Philanthropy, UMass Memorial Health Care, 365 Plantation St., Biotech One, Worcester, MA 01605.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate John's life at a graveside service on Wednesday, June 10th at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave., Paxton. Arrangements are in the care of the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
