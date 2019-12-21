|
|
John R. Connolly, 85
Worcester - John R. Connolly, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center. His beloved wife of 62 years, Roberta N. (Duncan) Connolly predeceased him in 2018. He leaves three sons, Michael D. Connolly and his wife Elizabeth of Shrewsbury, James F. Connolly of Worcester, Stephen F. Connolly and his wife Tia of Las Vegas; thirteen grandchildren- Melissa, Pamela, Mary, Michael, James, Robert, Colin, Brandon, Kerry, Kelly, Alexander Jr., John, and Sara; 7 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by 4 sons Patrick, Colin, John and Alexander; and 4 siblings- Stephen, Michael, and Thomas Connolly and Mary Barron.
John was born in Winchester, MA, son of the late Patrick and Anne (Flaherty) Connolly. He graduated from Winchester High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from Assumption College and his Master's Degree from Worcester State College. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. John worked for many years as a substance abuse counselor at area hospitals and clinics. He was a friend of Bill W. and was instrumental in helping many individuals over the years recover from alcohol and substance abuse. John rooted for New England sports teams, but he especially enjoyed rooting for the Red Sox. John loved dancing with his wife at weddings and gala events. He regularly attended church and enjoyed spending time with his family. Faith, family and country were always important to him.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from, 5-8 p.m. in Nordgren Funeral Home 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church of Our Lady of Providence Parish 236 Lincoln St. Worcester. The burial will occur in the MA Veterans Cemetery in Winchendon on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the . For directions or to leave an online condolence message please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019