1934 - 2019
John Connors Obituary
John W. Connors, Jr., 84

SHREWSBURY - John W. "Jack" Connors, Jr., 84, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Friday September 13, 2019, with his family by his side. Calling hours will be on Thursday September 19, 2019, 4:00-7:00PM at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday September 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM, St. Mary's Church, Shrewsbury. Complete obituary will follow in Tuesday September 17th newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
